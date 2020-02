A late-night fire damaged the Silver Spring Family Restaurant on Tuesday night in West Hempfield Township.

The fire started just before midnight, according to West Hempfield Fire and Rescue.

According to a Facebook post on West Hempfield Fire and Rescue's page, the fire started in the kitchen, extending to the walls and ceiling.

Marietta Avenue was shut down for about two hours while crews worked on the scene.

It is unknown how long the restaurant will be closed.

