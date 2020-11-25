A late-night fire Tuesday damaged the Ephrata Performance Arts Center's Sharadin Bigler Theatre.

The fire started a little after 10 p.m. Photos posted on Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company's Facebook page show smoke billowing out of the front doors of the building at 320 Cocalico Street.

No one was in the building when the fire started, EPAC said in a Facebook post.

A total estimate of the damage wasn't immediately available.

"This has been a difficult year for EPAC, but we are a strong community and team and we will get through this together. We will update everyone as soon as we know more," EPAC said in the Facebook post.

A reporter has reached out to officials with EPAC and the fire department for additional information.

