Local crops and gardens could be at risk as the National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather warning Wednesday for an unseasonable overnight frost.

According to weather forecasters, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s overnight, creating a risk for frost that could damage tender plants. The warning runs through Thursday morning.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the average date of the last frost in Lancaster County is April 27, making the temperature drop unusual.

Tender vegetation, like pepper and tomato plants, are particularly susceptible to the frost. Click here for more information on how to properly protect your garden.