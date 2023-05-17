Local crops and gardens could be at risk as the National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather warning Wednesday for an unseasonable overnight frost.

According to weather forecasters, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s overnight, creating a risk for frost that could damage tender plants. The warning runs through Thursday morning.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the average date of the last frost in Lancaster County is April 27, making the temperature drop unusual.

Tender vegetation, like strawberry, sweet corn, pepper and tomato plants, are particularly susceptible to the frost Penn State Extension Vegetable and Fruit Educator Tim Elkner said. While some farmers who plant early in the season may have row covers to protect the produce, others who did not prepare for a cold spike may suffer some crop damage.

Elkner said some personal gardens are at risk as they are not as prepared for a cold spike if they planted early. He said a good way to protect from frost is to put a cardboard box or milk jug over the plants overnight, or take potted plants indoors.

"Some people, they're trying to get that first tomato before the Fourth of July," Elkner said.

Click here for more information on how to properly protect your garden.