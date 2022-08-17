The estate of late developer Richard Welkowitz will be in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday seeking approval of a plan to raise $13.8 million to pay eight creditors who are owed $51 million.

Call it cash for cash machines.

One of Welkowitz’s businesses, Blackford Development, was a 95% owner in a partnership that owns 5,138 ATMs, according to a filing outlining the plan. The estate is proposing to sell the machines to the 5% partner to raise the money.

Welkowitz died by suicide Dec. 26, 2019, leading to claims filed by more than 30 creditors totaling more than $210 million, according to filings in the county Register of Wills and county court.

Under terms of the proposed sale, Heller Capital Group would pay the Welkowitz estate $3 million cash at closing. Then it would pay $300,000 a month to the estate for three years, totaling $10.8 million.

The filing said the ATMs are depreciating assets “and the estate reasonably believes that selling them now will maximize the benefit to the estate, and therefore to the secured creditors, unsecured creditors and other claimants of the estate.”

Alex Snyder, an attorney for Welkowitz’s estate, declined comment about the plan and Daryl Heller, head of Heller Capital, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The May filing said investment bankers consulted about ATMs “are of the opinion there is no active market for sales to a potential third-party aside from Heller, who has a right of first refusal and whose management is essential to the ATM entities.”

The filing also said while “Heller has been a valuable partner in the ATM entities, he believes that he was also misled by (Welkowitz) and that his managerial obligations are significantly greater than those he originally agreed to perform.”

The filing also said many of Welkowitz’s creditors are expected to cancel their unpaid debts from the estate.

In July 2020, Welkowitz’s estate auctioned 17 luxury cars and a motorcycle for more than $7 million at an auction in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At another auction that summer, more than 600 of Welkowitz’s belongings, including autographed sports memorabilia, car-related items, artwork and office equipment, were sold. The proceeds of that sale were not available.

Later that year, the estate sold Welkowitz’s home just north of Boca Raton, Florida, for nearly $5.8 million.

Welkowitz founded Crown Properties, which became Blackford Development, in 1968. Among the many properties he developed was Lancaster Outlet City, which opened in 1982 on Lincoln Highway East. It is now Tanger Outlets.