A Lancaster County judge is holding off on approving a plan offered by the estate of late developer Richard Welkowitz to sell ATMs to raise money for creditors owed millions after some creditors raised last-minute objections.

The objections aren’t to the sale plan itself, but creditors want to know related matters, such as the estate’s expenses, a couple attorneys for creditors and the estate told Judge Jeffery Reich at a brief court hearing Wednesday morning.

Alex Snyder, an attorney for the estate, said the estate wants to be transparent and doesn’t oppose providing an accounting of expenses. But he said there’s a time and cost in putting that together.

“We prefer to get the sale done,” Snyder told Reich.

One of Welkowitz’s businesses, Blackford Development, was a 95% owner in a partnership that owns 5,138 ATMs, according to a filing outlining the plan. The estate wants to sell the machines to the 5% partner for $13.8.

Under terms of the proposed sale, Heller Capital Group would pay the Welkowitz estate $3 million cash at closing. Then it would pay $300,000 a month to the estate for three years, totaling $10.8 million.

The creditors at issue are owed $51 million, according to filings in the county Register of Wills

Snyder said the ATMs are a depreciating asset, so the longer it takes to approve the deal, the less money creditors could ultimately get.

Snyder and attorneys for a couple of the creditors — about of dozen of whom appeared virtually — said they were trying to resolve the issues outside of court in interest of saving time and money.

Creditor attorneys praised the estate’s attorneys for their cooperation, prompting Reich to say he’s never heard such praise for estate attorneys in his time on the bench handling estate matters.

Reich did not schedule a hearing date Wednesday, but said, "We want to bring finality to this as soon as possible."

Get Help If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call, text or chat 988 (The previous number 800-273-8255 still works). Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

Welkowitz died by suicide Dec. 26, 2019, leading to claims filed by more than 30 creditors totaling more than $210 million, according to Register of Wills and county court filings.

Since 2020, the estate has been trying to raise money to pay creditors. In July 2020, Welkowitz’s estate auctioned 17 luxury cars and a motorcycle for more than $7 million at an auction in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At another auction that summer, more than 600 of Welkowitz’s belongings, including autographed sports memorabilia, car-related items, artwork and office equipment, were sold. The proceeds of that sale were not available.

Later that year, the estate sold Welkowitz’s home just north of Boca Raton, Florida, for nearly $5.8 million.

Welkowitz founded Crown Properties, which became Blackford Development, in 1968. Among the many properties he developed was Lancaster Outlet City, which opened in 1982 on Lincoln Highway East. It is now Tanger Outlets.