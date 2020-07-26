Late developer Richard Welkowitz' 17 luxury cars and a motorcycle fetched more than $7 million at an auction in Indianapolis. Proceeds will go to his estate, which has claims against it exceeding more than $170 million. The vehicles were auctioned by collector-car giant Mecum Auctions over a week earlier this month in Indianapolis, Indiana. Welkowitz was a well-known car enthusiast, particularly fancying Ferraris. All 18 vehicles sold.

Here, in descending order, are the models, what they sold for, and what the estimated range was. One Ferrari ended up being sold at the auction and not actually auctioned, so its price was unavailable.

1.) 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III sold for $726,000. Its estimated range was $500,000-$600,000.

2.) 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO sold for $698,500. Its estimated range was $700,000-$800,000.

3.) 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series sold for $478,500 Its estimated range was $450,000-$525,000.

4.) 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano sold for $429,000. Its estimated range was $350,000-$400,000.

5.) 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III sold for $385,000. Its estimated range was $50,000-$80,000. (No, that's not a typo. We checked with Mecum.)

6.) 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP-720/4 sold for $352,000. Its estimated range was $400,000-$450,000.

7.) 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn sold for $330,000. Its estimated range was $225,000-$300,000.

8.) 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider sold for $319,000. Its estimated range was $150,000-$200,000.

9.) 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta sold for $264,000. Its estimated range was $250,000-$300,000.

10.) 2018 Bentley Continental GTC Supersports sold for $258,500. Its estimated range was $200,000-$250,000.

11.) 1989 Ferrari Testarossa sold for $231,000. Its estimated range was $150,000-$200,000.

12.) 1959 Barchetta sold for $209,000. Its estimated range was $200,000-$300,000.

13.) 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello sold for $198,000. Its estimated range was $100,000-$125,000.

14.) 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Supersports sold for $181,500. Its estimated range was $110,000-$135,000.

15.) 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG sold $176,000. Its estimated range was $180,000-$200,000.

16.) 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series III sold for $176,000. Its estimated range was $75,000-$100,000.

17.) 1993 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fatboy sold for $11,000. Its estimated range was $10,000-$15,000.

Another auction of more than 600 of Welkowitz' belongings, including autographed sports memorabilia, car-related items, artwork and office equipment, also recently concluded.

That auction was handled by Manheim-based PCI Auction Group. While its overall earnings were unavailable, a few highlights include: An autographed picture of Babe Ruth sold for $2,601, a carbon-fiber umbrella roof for a Bugatti sold for $12,500, and a baseball cap signed by Ty Cobb that sold for $5,521.

Money from the auctions is expected to go, in part, to claims made against the estate after the 73-year-old developer's death by suicide in December.

According to filings with the county's register of wills office, some 15 creditors, most of them banks, are seeking more than $173 million from Welkowitz' estate.

An attorney for the estate declined comment Friday.

Welkowitz founded Crown Properties, which became Blackford Development, in 1968. Among the many properties he developed was Lancaster Outlet City, which opened in 1982 on Lincoln Highway East. It's now Tanger Outlets.