While investigating another shooting Thursday afternoon, Lancaster city police arrested the last suspect in the Jan. 7 Pershing Avenue shooting that left a teen with a bullet wound to the head.

Around 3 p.m., police got a report that four males, wearing all black with hoods up and masks covering their faces, had run into a residence in the 800 block of East Orange Street, according to a police news release.

An officer, after entering the residence, observed a male holding a handgun at the top of the stairs who quickly retreated, according to the release.

Police were then notified of gunshots in the 1000 block of East Orange Street, only two blocks east of the officers' location, the release said. The report was made moments before the four males were observed running from that direction into the residence at the 800 block of East Orange Street.

After entering the residence in the 800 block of East Orange Street, the officers observed a window open on the third floor leading to the roof, where Sackiwa Ntuli, 18, of Lancaster, was hiding, police said. He was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted homicide for the Pershing Avenue shooting.

Ntuli was the last suspect arrested in the Jan. 7 shooting, following the apprehensions of Charles Freeman, 15, of Lancaster Township, and Jose Ramos, 17, of Lancaster.

The Pershing Avenue shooting happened near Dauphin Street, in the southeast part of the city, around 1:30 p.m., according to previous reporting. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Video footage shows the victim and another person encountering the three suspects, police said. Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman grabbed guns from their waistbands and opened fire. The victim also reached into his waistband and began running, but was shot and and fell to the ground while his companion ran away. Before fleeing, the three teenagers fired more shots at the victim.

Police described the victim's wounds as non-life-threatening.

In addition to attempted homicide, Ntuli, Ramos and Freeman are each charged with carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm. Ramos and Freeman are also charged with possession of a firearm as a minor as well as adults because of the nature of the crime.

Ntuli's bail and hearing information wasn't available Thursday night.