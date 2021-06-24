June's full moon, known as the strawberry moon, will be the third and final supermoon of 2021.

No, the moon will not look pink. But it may look a little bigger and brighter than usual tonight.

Native Americans and colonialists referred to June's full moon as the strawberry moon as it's the peak time of year to harvest strawberries, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It will technically be at its most luminous at 2:40 p.m., during daytime hours, but it will still appear bright when the moon rises for the night.

People in Lancaster County should have no issues seeing the moon tonight, as AccuWeather forecasts conditions to be clear into the overnight hours.