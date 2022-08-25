Lancaster County is able to take the next step in building a new prison after commissioners on Wednesday approved the final land purchase that will create an access drive to connect the facility to the highway.

The county will pay $265,000 for a 5-acre parcel owned by the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge #16. The property is “sandwiched” between land the county has already purchased for the project, Rettew Chairman and CEO Emeritus Mark Lauriello said. Rettew is the engineering firm that conducted a feasibility study showing no major obstacles to construction along the Conestoga River.

The access drive will connect the prison site to Route 222, something that wasn’t possible on the 78-acre farm where the facility will go because there isn’t enough room, said Claudia Shank, a private attorney with McNees Wallace & Nurick, LLC who represents the county in its prison land purchases.

“We own the land on either side of this 5-acre property, so it makes sense for us to acquire this to fill in the donut hole there,” Shank said.

The county can also decide to use a portion of the FOP land for recreational purposes, like a trail, Shank said.

Lauriello said the prison’s utility infrastructure, including connections to water, electricity and sewage, will be placed on the newly purchased parcel.

Part of the property is a steep slope that leads to the river and is located in a floodplain, meaning it could be subject to flooding, though Lauriello said the access drive will be located where the land levels off above the floodline. The land has already been rezoned and is ready to be used to connect the prison to the road, Shank said.

There aren’t finalized plans for a building that sits on the property that used to be the meeting site for the FOP, Commissioner John Trescot said. If the commissioners move forward with a trail he noted it could be used as a recreational facility, and the county intends to maintain it in the meantime.

Commissioner Josh Parsons called the purchase the “last piece of the puzzle” before the county officially gets to work designing the new facility. Parsons said the FOP has worked with the county since it began conversations with the Kreider family and Lancaster Township about purchasing the farmland for the facility.

“Like the Kreiders, they’ve been very cooperative. Like Lancaster Township, they’ve been great partners,” he said.

The next step in the process is the prison design, which commissioners agreed to wait on until the initial property was bought. In early July, Miami-based CGL Cos. was hired under a $2.4 million contract to guide the county in designing and building the facility over the next two years. The company began its work July 1.

CGL Cos. estimated the full cost of the prison at $163 million.

Commissioners approved the original purchase of the farmland for $3 million last year, which then had to be rezoned by Lancaster Township. The county went on to approve a $10,000 purchase of land that covers wooded banks of the Conestoga River adjoining the main prison site. That land lies in the floodplain, but commissioners anticipate using the land to create greenway trails that connect to Lancaster County Central Park.

The new prison will serve as a replacement for the East King Street facility, portions of which were built in the 19th century, though most of the structure was built in the early 1990s.