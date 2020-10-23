Last chance fix for state rental relief program halted as extended application deadline nears

Failure to pass a bill to extend and strengthen the state’s struggling mortgage and rent assistance program likely will leave tens of millions of dollars unspent that could have been directed to Pennsylvanians who, because of COVID-19, are struggling to cover the cost of housing.

Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, said the legislature’s inaction means his agency will not be able assist more applicants.

In Lancaster County, 216 households had been approved for assistance in the program’s first three-and-a-half months, qualifying for a total of around $560,000 in state payments. The county will lose whatever portion of the $1.4 million it still has available if it’s not spent by Nov. 30.

Since the housing assistance program was launched in July, advocates have been warning about obstacles that limited how many vulnerable households could qualify for assistance, such as rules requiring applicants to be 30 days in arrears, the lengthy and burdensome application process, and $750 a month cap on payments, regardless of household size. The fact that the grant amount ignored fair market price was a deterrent for landlords to participate, advocates warned.

With no promise of legislative intervention and the fear that evictions would increase as moratoriums expired and remaining ones became more limited in scope, local social service agencies began preparing for the worst.

In August, the Lancaster County Commissioners approved $200,000 from county CARES dollars to add additional funding to the state’s rental assistance program and help the authority make rent amounts whole to incentivize landlords to participate.

In addition, the Eviction Prevention Network (EPN) -- established in 2019 to help tenants avoid evictions and anchored by Tabor Community Services -- stepped in to help tenants who did not qualify for state funds find other resources.

For now, tenants in Lancaster are encouraged to apply for the state’s rental assistance program first until the Nov. 4 application deadline, Eby said. Meanwhile, agencies are working to finalize applications for assistance using county and city Community Development Block Grants through the U.S. Department of Housing.

As of the end of September, only about $10 million of the total $150 million for rent relief had been distributed statewide.

The bill that would have given counties more time to spend their portion of the state budget, and eased the application process, was introduced by Rep. Sue Helm (R., Dauphin) in September. It quickly hit a roadblock in early October after a legislator tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of legislative sessions through Monday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But after the House passed the legislation this week with broad bipartisan support, Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate said it wasn’t needed, pointing to orders issued unilaterally by Gov. Tom Wolf in early October that shifted the original application deadline from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4 and eased some of the qualification restrictions

Eby, however, said Wolf’s efforts “did not address the core issues” with the state program, and he faulted the legislature for failing to act sooner.

The two Republicans who represent parts of Lancaster County in the state Senate said they still think Helm’s bill could pass.

“Unfortunately, HB 2868 was not passed by the House of Representatives until Monday afternoon which did not leave enough time for the Senate Urban Affairs Committee as well as the full Senate to consider the legislation this week” said Sen. Scott Martin, a Lancaster County Republican.

Sens. Scott Martin (R., Martic Township) and Ryan Aument (R., Landisville) both said they would still support the bill if it is brought to a vote.

“I was hopeful that it could be done this week but it appears that the Senate may add some session days later in November so it is possible that they could take the measure up at that time,” Martin said.

Timing alone was not the problem, said Brittany Crampsie, a spokesperson for Senate Democrats.

“There were options to make this happen,” Crampsie said. “This was not a timing problem but rather a priorities one for the Republican majority in the Senate.”

If the Senate stayed in session later on Monday to consider the bill, it would have had enough time to clear the requirement that a bill be read in three session days before a vote, she said. However, that option was not provided when Senate Republicans set the calendar, Crampsie said.