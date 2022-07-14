The last avian influenza control area in Lancaster County was lifted Thursday, signaling that a three-month outbreak that affected hundreds of commercial and backyard poultry farms in the county may be nearing an end, at least locally.

“The control area is officially lifted,” said Shannon Powers, a spokesperson for the state Department of Agriculture.

A marker indicating the location of the last zone, which stretched over Lancaster County’s northwestern corner, was removed early Thursday afternoon from a monitoring map posted on the website of the state agriculture department. No quarantine zones are active anywhere in the state as of Thursday.

Control areas, measuring 10 kilometers in radius, were set up around poultry farming sites where avian flu infections were detected in domesticated birds. The highly contagious virus that began circulating in parts of the United States last winter is most often deadly in domesticated poultry.

The control areas, imposed by state and federal regulators, restricted the movement of poultry and applied to all poultry operations inside each control area, regardless of whether the virus was detected on a farm.

To date, there have been 17 domesticated poultry operations with confirmed flu cases in the state, all of them in Berks (nine farms) and Lancaster Counties (eight farms).

The state’s first case was identified April 15 on a Lancaster County egg farm. There has not been a new case in Lancaster County since May 10, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The last case in Berks County was confirmed June 2.

A total of 4,224,700 birds were killed at the 17 farms — either by the virus itself or, more likely, the result of whole-flock euthanizations required by regulators to curtail the flu’s spread, according to USDA. About 3.8 million of those birds, a combination of chickens and ducks, were in Lancaster County. Government compensation programs cover some losses.

Control areas surrounding infected sites are removed only after farmers, working alongside regulators, complete strict cleaning and disinfection, as well as other requirements.

As of Thursday afternoon, the statewide control area monitoring map displayed a message reading: “There are no active control areas currently.”

Not all farms back to normal

The lifting of the last control area doesn’t mean all of the 17 farms where infected birds were found can return to normal business, as site-specific quarantines may persist, according to state officials.

“Restocking poultry on a previously infected, quarantined farm requires additional steps beyond the release of the farm’s control area and the lifting of the quarantine on that farm. This includes a checklist of cleaning activities and testing to ensure the virus is no longer present,” Powers said previously.

Earlier this week, Powers said six of 17 farms have completed restocking agreements with regulators. One farm in Lancaster County and two in Berks County have started to reintroduce birds, she said.

Nationwide, the avian flu outbreak has been confirmed within 386 domesticated commercial or backyard flocks in 37 states, affecting 40.09 million birds. The latest case was confirmed Tuesday in Oregon, according to USDA.

There is no guarantee that new cases won’t appear in Pennsylvania, and agriculture officials have expressed some concern about fall migrations that will see wild birds, which can carry the illness, passing through the region.