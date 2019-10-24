A large livestock barn burned to the ground Thursday, Oct. 24, in Fulton Township, but the 200 or so pigs inside were gotten out safely.
The fire at the farm on Pilottown Road, just off Route 222 and south of Wakefield, was reported about 3:40 p.m.
Phil Smith, chief of the Robert Fulton Fire Company, said firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed and called for more help.
Horses that the barn housed were already outside and pigs were being moved out as firefighters arrived, he said, adding while some pigs had burn marks, he was unaware of any that died. No firefighters were injured.
Smith estimated the barn was about 50 feet wide by 150 feet long. It was wood-framed and covered with corrugated metal and built on a concrete block foundation. The foundation may be able to be reused, he said, but the rest of the barn was destroyed.
The fire was under control in about an hour to 90 minutes, he said, and out by 7:30 p.m.
The fire melted some siding on a nearby house and spread to a cornfield, where it was contained to a small part, Smith said. Firefighters also set up a perimeter around a large silo next to the barn as a safety precaution were it to collapse.
Numerous departments, including Robert Fulton, Quarryville, Rawlinsville and companies from Maryland, responded.
Smith did not know how the fire started and said the state police fire marshal was notified for investigation.