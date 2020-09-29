Crawling up lampposts, leaping from tables and flying in through open windows, dozens of spotted lanternflies amassed Sunday afternoon in East Hempfield Township, where they pestered vendors dealing goods at a drive-thru event promoting vegan foods.

It was likely a familiar scene to Lancaster County residents, who’ve watched for years as the invasive, destructive bugs spread geographically and increased in population size, threatening crops with their sticky secretions.

And it’s egg laying season, creating potential for another generation of increased spread.

But now, experts have a new tool to combat the Asian insects — dogs trained to sniff out lanternfly eggs so they can be destroyed.

“Dogs have really incredible noses,” said Jennifer Essler, who helped lead the program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Since late last year, a team of researchers at the university’s Penn Vet Working Dog Center have been working to train the dogs to detect lanternfly egg masses, said Essler, a postdoctoral researcher.

Often, the masses are laid on smooth surfaces and can be identified by a gray, waxy coating, which female lanternflies use to cover their eggs, according to Amanda Goldsmith, a spotted lanternfly technician at the Lancaster County Conservation District. The masses are about and inch long and can contain 30 to 50 individual eggs, she said. Eggs hatch in spring.

In Lancaster County, reported spotted lanternfly sightings have more than doubled this year when compared with 2019, according to state data.

So experts like Goldsmith have encouraged anyone who sees the eggs to scrape them into a bag before stomping them or smothering them in alcohol or hand sanitizer.

“Do not just scrape them onto the ground — it may not work and the eggs still may hatch,” Goldsmith said.

Real-world application

But that only works for visible egg masses. Essler said the Penn Vet program aims to detect eggs laid out of sight — for example, inside of a tractor-trailer wheel wells.

First using dead eggs and then live, Essler said researchers taught the dogs to distinguish the masses’ scent from other objects. Then using a reward-based system the dogs also were taught to locate hidden eggs and to signal when they are found, she said.

Similar methods have been used to teach dogs to sniff out gas leaks, bed bug infestations and even cancer cells, Essler said.

Earlier this year, officials at the Pennsylvania Game Commission spoke about hopes to train dogs to detect the zombie deer illness, chronic wasting disease. A university spokesman said it’s too early to discuss that program.

This month, Penn Vet officials announced that the lanternfly program was ready for real-world application, and an 18-month-old German shepherd called Lucky is being trained to work for the state Department of Agriculture.

“The department plans to put Lucky’s skills to the test in a variety of situations such as roadside stops and industrial property and goods inspections,” said Shannon Powers, a department spokeswoman. “We expect Lucky will be able to sniff out spotted lanternfly egg masses and younger, smaller lanternflies that humans might overlook.”

Costs associated with Lucky’s training will be covered by federal grant dollars earmarked from lanternfly control projects, Powers said.

Lucky is expected to work alongside department Lanternfly Program Specialist Shane Phillips within the state’s quarantine zone, which includes Lancaster County, she said.

It’s likely that Lucky and Phillips will begin that work in late October.

“The timing is perfect, as it coincides with the peak season for finding and eliminating eggs to prevent their spread in the spring,” Powers said.

Essler said she expects the program will expand beyond just Lucky with the potential to see trained dogs working for other public entities and even private businesses like trucking companies, which run the risk of unintentionally transporting the insects to area not currently infested.

“If she is able to make an impact, I can’t imagine she will be the only one,” Essler said.

