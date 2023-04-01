The weather is starting to warm up in central Pennsylvania, which means spotted lanternflies will soon make their return.

As for what to expect with the insect’s population size this year – well, that really depends.

The invasive species is native to Asia and not “true flies” but instead a type of planthopper that is closely related to cicadas, leafhoppers, and treehoppers. Lanternflies were initially observed in Pennsylvania in 2014, but Amy Korman, Ph.D. in entomology and Horticulture PSU Extension Educator, said they were probably here a few years earlier after being accidentally introduced.

Residents in Lancaster County and the region should expect lanternflies to begin hatching by mid-May, if not sooner, Korman said. Lanternfly eggs generally hatch from April through June, but hatch times vary across the state.

Korman explained that population size depends on the number of live eggs present from last year’s adults, and there are many factors that can affect insect populations. While Lancaster County saw a milder winter, Korman said weather can affect lanternflies’ population in many different ways. Rainy weather can support the development of fungal pathogens that attack insects, and hot or cold temperatures can cause lanternfly eggs to develop slowly or even kill them altogether.

Lancaster County is one of 51 counties in Pennsylvania’s quarantine zone created by the state Department of Agriculture. Within the quarantine zone, the department restricts movement of certain plants, landscaping materials and construction waste, among other items. Six counties – Butler, Clearfield, Clinton, Fayette, Lawrence and Somerset – were added to the quarantine zone in February.

Korman said people should be on the lookout for egg masses right now. Egg masses often look like blobs of cracked mud. People can smash eggs or scrape eggs into a plastic bag with some rubbing alcohol or liquid hand sanitizer.