Route 72 (Manheim Pike) will have lane closures this week in Manheim Township so workers can inspect the bridges that carry Route 283 over Route 72.

Today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., southbound Route 72 will have lane closures at the Route 283 bridges, according to the state Department of Transportation. On Thursday, northbound Route 72 will have closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the same area.

The Route 283 bridges, built in 2000, received a fair rating during their last inspection. An average of 80,379 vehicles use the bridges each day.