Drivers using Route 272 in West Earl Township should plan for stop-and-go traffic on weekdays between Wednesday and Feb. 1, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Starting Wednesday, a contractor will begin work on Route 272 (Oregon Pike) to install water and sewer service to a home near Kenneth Drive.

Kenneth Drive is located off Route 272 just more than 1.25 miles southwest of Route 772 (Newport Road).

Work on the project is scheduled to take place weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will affect traffic on Route 272 on some but not all days of the project, according to West Nantmeal, Chester County-based contractor Fidelity Contracting.

Approximately 10,000 vehicles travel the stretch of road each day, according to PennDOT.

Lane restrictions will be in place with flaggers providing traffic control. Drivers should be alert and drive with caution.