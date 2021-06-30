Traffic along Route 722 in East Hempfield Township will be restricted to a single lane on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

State Route (Route 722) will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday at the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange, east of Landisville, PennDOT said in a news release Wednesday. The traffic restrictions will remain until 6 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers as contractors install traffic signal mast arms at the interchange, weather permitting, according to the news release. Traffic will open to two lanes along Route 722 once the work is completed.

The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722 will remain closed as part of the project, PennDOT said.

Motorists looking to access Route 722 from eastbound Route 283 should continue east past Landisville, merge onto Route 30, exit at Fruitville Pike, and then follow the signs directing them to westbound Route 283, according to the news release.

The $18,467,109 improvement project includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings, PennDOT said.