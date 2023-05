Lanes will be restricted on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 30 at Centerville Road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday night.

Traffic will be shifted to the left lane, just east of the westbound Route 30 off-ramp to Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, the department said.

Crews will be repairing a temporary barrier attenuator, a safety device that typically connect to a guard rail, that was damaged in a crash.