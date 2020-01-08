A lane along Lititz Pike is currently restricted as UGI works to resolve a gas leak, said a spokesperson for the company.
The gas leak is isolated to the 1400 block of the road, said Joe Swope, UGI's media relations manager, which means that no evacuations are necessary, nor is anyone out of service.
As UGI works on the road, a lane has been restricted in the 1400 block of Lititz Pike, in front of Citizens Bank and Firestone Complete Auto Care.
Swope said that crews will likely be working and observing the road until later tonight. The lane will stay restricted until UGI crews are finished repairing the road and deem the leak resolved.
UGI found the leak while performing a routine survey, Swope said.