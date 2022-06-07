Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving freely in the area.
A crash on Route 222 in West Earl Township caused traffic delays this morning.
The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. in the area of Route 222 northbound at North Farmersville Road, according to dispatch reports.
511PA reports stop-and-go traffic in the northbound lanes in the area of the crash as of 7:19 a.m. As of 10 a.m., the crash was cleared and traffic is moving freely in the area.
It is not clear if there were any injuries in the crash.
