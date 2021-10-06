A widening and rebuilding of Route 722 at the Route 283/Landisville interchange will cause lane closures Thursday and Friday.

Motorists should expect delays, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Route 772 will be restricted to one lane in both directions as the road work takes place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days, a PennDOT press release said.

In addition, right lanes in both directions of Route 283 will be closed Thursday night in order for crews to install traffic markings on the pavement, PennDOT said. Those lane closures will last from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The work is part of a larger $18.5 million contract that also includes replacing the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and another bridge that takes 722 over Amtrak railroad tracks, according to PennDOT.