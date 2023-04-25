The Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River will have lane closures next month so workers can conduct a routine bridge inspection, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Between May 1 and May 13, PennDOT will restrict traffic on the Wright’s Ferry Bridge. Lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Weekend closures will take place as needed.

The inspection requires closing the right lane and shoulder of the bridge. Only one direction of travel will be restricted at a time, PennDOT said.

The work is part of a routine inspection which began in February.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution.

The 5,640-foot span connects Columbia Borough and Hellam Township in York County and sees an average of 46,000 vehicles each day. The bridge was built in 1972 and received a fair rating in its last inspection, according to PennDOT.