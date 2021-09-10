Traffic lanes on State Road (Route 722) in East Hempfield Township will be closed Monday and Tuesday night as part of the state’s widening and reconstruction project at the Landisville interchange.

The road’s right lanes in both directions will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights so the contractor can perform shoulder work, and install rumble strips and pavement markings.

The $18.5 million contract includes widening and reconstructing Route 722 through the Route 283 interchange, replacing the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installing drainage and stormwater basins, reconstructing the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work and installing guiderails and signs.

The state Department of Transportation awarded the contract for the project to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. of Bedford County.