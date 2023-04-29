The Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River will have nighttime lane closures next week, in addition to previously announced daytime lane closures.

Starting Monday, nighttime lane closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. Only one direction will be restricted at a time.

Workers will be removing strain gauges, which measure stress on the bridge from weight and movement. The work requires closing the right lane and shoulder of the bridge. Work is expected to be completed Thursday night.

PennDOT previously announced daytime lane closures starting Monday through May 13.

A scheduled bridge inspection will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and as needed on weekends. It will require the right lane and shoulder to be closed in one direction at a time.

The 5,640-foot span connects Columbia Borough and Hellam Township in York County and sees an average of 46,000 vehicles each day. The bridge was built in 1972 and received a fair rating in its last inspection, according to PennDOT.