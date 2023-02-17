The Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River will have lane closures next week so workers can conduct a routine bridge inspection, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Starting Tuesday, PennDOT will restrict traffic on the Wright’s Ferry Bridge through Feb. 28. Lane closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, during the daylight hours on Feb. 25 and possibly Feb. 26.

The restrictions are needed for a bridge inspection that takes place once every two years. PennDOT said it scheduled the inspection prior to a recent project to install strain gauges, which measure how weight and movement cause stress on the bridge.

The inspection requires closing the right lane and shoulder of the bridge. Only one direction of travel will be restricted at a time, PennDOT said.

The 5,640-foot span connects Columbia Borough and Hellam Township in York County and sees an average of 46,000 vehicles each day. The bridge was built in 1972 and received a fair rating in its last inspection, according to PennDOT.