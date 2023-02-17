Route 30 will see lane closures next week for construction at the Centerville Road exit in East Hempfield Township.

The state Department of Transportation says it will restrict traffic along the highway from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, and again from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The lane closures are needed so contractors can work beneath the Centerville Road bridge over Route 30. A $36.3 million project at the Centerville Road exit, which includes replacing the bridge, began in December.

Centerville Road will also have overnight lane closures overnight from Feb. 27 through March 9 between Estelle Drive and the westbound off-ramp from Route 30, so contractors can install pipes. Centerville lane will be restricted to one lane with flaggers between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. All the lane closures are weather permitting.

Drivers should be alert and use caution in the work zone.

The Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project includes a new five-lane bridge carrying Centerville Road over Route 30, and upgraded exit ramps connecting Centerville Road and Route 30. Work is expected to be completed by July 22, 2025.