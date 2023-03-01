Starting next week, drivers on Route 30 will see occasional lane closures as contractors inspect sign structures, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Short-term lane closures are scheduled from Monday to March 9, and again from March 13–16, between the Route 741 exit (Millersville/Rohrerstown) and Route 462 (Lincoln Highway East).

Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The lane closures will affect traffic in both directions at different times.

Drivers should anticipate changing traffic patterns and slow-moving vehicles.