A daytime lane closure will be in place this week to repair a guardrail on Route 222 in West Earl Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The southbound lane on Route 222 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Thursday near the Pool Road overpass, according to PennDOT.

Eventually, road crews will switch to work nights between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., PennDOT said.

The repair is part of a larger resurfacing of a 4.3-mile stretch of Route 222, according to PennDOT.

The main contractor for the $6.2 million project is New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., based in New Enterprise. The Route 222 improvements extend from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township.

More information about infrastructure in Lancaster County, including completed work and significant projects, can be found at PennDOT’s website for District 8, which includes Lancaster County.