“I’m trying to save this building,” landlord David Aviles told Lancaster city’s zoning board last month.

The board, however, denied Aviles’ request to allow Airbnb-style short-term visitor rentals at 257 W. King St. — a decision that prompted an exasperated Aviles to put the building up for sale the next day. He is asking $350,000.

“I don’t want to sell,” but the board’s decision tipped the scale, he said.

Aviles bought 257 W. King St. in 2006 for $107,900, according to county records. The building has a storefront at street level, a studio apartment downstairs and a multi-level three-bedroom unit upstairs. Aviles has hung colorful decorations in the windows to brighten up the facade.

It sits across from The Umbrella Works apartments. Next door is the Mulberry on King building, where a fire broke out last week; Aviles said some smoke infiltrated at 257 W. King St., so he has been airing it out.

Just down the street at the corner of King and Prince streets, the Fulton Theatre is rehabbing the facades along West King and building apartments for visiting actors upstairs.

Yet the 200 block of West King remains challenging, Aviles said, and in the past few years, he has been unable to find responsible tenants. His costs from damage and other problems in recent months exceed $30,000, he told the board.

Between the financial losses and the emotional stress, he’s fed up, he said.

The situation is completely different at 434 W. King St., a single-family dwelling up the street that he bought and renovated, he said. He rents it short-term through Airbnb.com, and it’s going great, he said. Visitors love the house and take care of it.

Allowing the same arrangement at 257 W. King St. would save the historic building from neglect and decay, and contribute to stabilizing the block, he told the zoning board.

The stumbling block

The city code, however, defines a “visitor house rental” as a single-family dwelling. For other types of property to be included, City Council would need to change the ordinance, board solicitor Dan Blakinger said.

In August, the zoning board rejected a similar petition, requesting permission for short-term visitor rentals at 311-13 W. King St., a five-unit apartment building.

At least 140 city properties are posted online on short-term rental sites, according to a count made this spring.

Many are rooms in owner-occupied houses. To date, the city has chosen not to regulate them.

The remainder are supposed to be licensed. About a dozen are. The process requires a city rental inspection and compliance with several other conditions.

Local entrepreneur and landlord Noah Miller said he previously used Airbnb to advertise available apartments and houses.

In his experience, renting houses on the site was more lucrative, he said. Moreover, he contended, if the city wants affordable housing for families, allowing single-family homes to be taken out of the long-term rental stock is the wrong approach; diverting that demand to apartments would be better.

Short-term rentals aren’t just for leisure travelers, he noted: They also fit the needs of people such as traveling nurses, students and temporary workers.

Airbnb’s role in rental markets has been a subject of debate nationwide. Particularly in large, popular cities, activists say, the service has enabled the displacement of conventional renters.

City officials say they will continue to study the issue. Next year, Lancaster plans to start developing its first comprehensive plan since the early 1990s; short-term rentals and housing in general will be a big part of those conversations, officials say.

