A Landisville woman was killed in a crash near a West Hempfield Township intersection Monday, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Cindy Dougherty, 65, died in a crash near Marietta Avenue (Route 23) and Kinderhook Road, about two miles north of Columbia, Diamantoni said.

The three-vehicle crash took place around 9:57 a.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Dougherty later died at a hospital sometime early Monday afternoon, Diamantoni said.

A West Hempfield Township police desk sergeant was unsure if anyone else was injured in the collision. The supervisor could not say if anyone aside from Dougherty was transported to a hospital.

An external examination Monday showed Dougherty died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. Her death was ruled accidental.