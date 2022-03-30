A Landisville woman was killed in a crash near a West Hempfield Township intersection Monday, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Cindy Dougherty, 65, died in a crash near Marietta Avenue (Route 23) and Kinderhook Road, about two miles north of Columbia, Diamantoni said.

A 24-year-old man from Lititz, driving south, didn't stop at the stop sign and struck Dougherty's vehicle, according to West Hempfield Township police Captain Doug Ober. Dougherty's car then struck another vehicle.

The three-vehicle crash took place shortly before 9:57 a.m., Ober said.

Dougherty was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to Diamantoni.

A 23-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child in the third vehicle were also injured and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Ober said. The 24-year-old man refused medical treatment at the scene.

Dougherty died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. Her death was ruled accidental.

The county crash investigation team is still investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed, as of Thursday morning.