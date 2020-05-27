A Landisville truck driver is challenging fellow Republican Rep. Brett Miller in Tuesday’s primary election.

Brad Witmer, who previously attempted to run for the 41st state House District seat in 2018 and former U.S. Rep. Joe Pitts’ seat in 2016, is challenging Miller for a second time in the hopes of representing the Penn Manor and Hempfield school district areas in the state House.

Miller has represented the district since 2015. He previously served as an East Hempfield township supervisor and as a public school guidance counselor for 26 years, according to his campaign website. He’s spent his time in the legislature focusing on pension reform and fiscal responsibility, he said.

Miller received the endorsement from the Republican Committee of Lancaster County. During the January endorsement convention, no one in the party nominated Witmer to be considered for an endorsement.

A contested Republican race looked likely for Rep. David Zimmerman (R., East Earl) earlier this year, but his challenger, former Eastern Lancaster County school district president Glenn Yoder, backed out after he did not receive the county party’s endorsement.

Now the 41st House District race is the only contested Republican local race.

Witmer previously told LNP | LancasterOnline his goal this year was to make it onto the ballot; he achieved that goal with the 300 required signatures. He said he does not oppose Miller’s work as representative, but thinks he would be a better voice for the area. His ideas include more transparency from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, reforming the process that allows the governor to appoint judges to vacant bench seats and possibly increasing a fracking tax to reduce property taxes for seniors.

Witmer has taken a leave from his job to canvass during the last few months. He said he has continued to knock on doors and talk with district residents during the state's stay-at-home orders.

"I feel our bureaucracy does not take the public's interest into consideration enough," Witmer said. "They have their own agenda. They don't seem to take the public's wants and needs enough."

Miller said he is most proud of his constituent services and advocating for fiscal responsibility "in a way that people manage their finances at home," he said.

Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Michele Wherley in November’s general election.