On Sept. 9, an image of 1-year-old Abigail Brubaker’s big, bright blue eyes and smiling face was projected on two jumbotrons over Times Square in New York City.

Abigail, who has Down syndrome and hydrocephalus and is a survivor of four brain surgeries, was one of roughly 500 people shown during an hourlong video as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation.

“It was a very emotional moment. It was a moment of triumph and glory,” says Abigail’s mother, Jillian Brubaker, of Landisville. We were surprised and thrilled at the same time when we learned Abby had been selected. In our wildest dreams, we couldn't have imagined making it to the lights of NYC after being told so many times that Abby wouldn't be ‘compatible with life.’”

The Brubaker family — Jillian, 34, and John, 33, and their daughters, Abigail and Cora, 7 — went to New York City for the video presentation event and to participate in the NDSS Buddy Walk in Central Park. The walk has been an annual event since 1995.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, congenital hydrocephalus is a condition that occurs in one or two of every 1,000 babies born in the U.S.

“We’ve had such a long journey from her prenatal diagnosis when they did not think that Abby would make it to birth or that she could be stillborn,” says Brubaker. “And then they had told us even if she does make it, she may not live past a few hours, a few days or a few weeks.”

Abigail has already been through four brain surgeries and lives with a shunt — a hollow tube surgically placed in the brain to help drain cerebrospinal fluid. Brubaker says it’s not uncommon for people with hydrocephalus to undergo 60-70 brain surgeries during their lifetime.

“She’s a tough cookie,” says Brubaker, “Abigail means ‘my father's joy.’ And that's one word that, like, no matter who we encounter, they say ‘wow, she brings so much joy.’”

Abigail gets speech, occupational and physical therapy three times a week with Lancaster County Early Intervention services and attends GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center, both of which are free resources.

Abigail also enjoys spending time with her big sister, Cora.

“Cora has been the best big sister,” says Brubaker. “She loves Abby and Abby absolutely adores her. For a long time the only person that could get (Abigail) to laugh was Cora. They're inseparable and they're so sweet. Adults can be so mean about differences and disabilities. But children are so pure and kind.”

Brubaker says Cora is even speaking with her elementary school principal about having the school participate in World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, when people wear fun and colorful socks to raise awareness.

Having experienced the hardships of hydrocephalus firsthand, the Brubakers founded The Archer Foundation for Hydrocephalus — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate and support children with hydrocephalus and their families.

The Brubakers foster goodwill and support within the hydrocephalus community by mailing out free gift baskets with messages of hope and information to families with children with the incurable condition.

“When you leave the doctor's office (with a hydrocephalus diagnosis), you have no information except for a word that you probably can't say or spell,” says Brubaker.

September is Hydrocephalus Awareness Month.

“Awareness does need to be brought to hydrocephalus and the advancement of treatment,” says Brubaker. “The way children (with hydrocephalus) have to live is very challenging.”

Visit archershope.org to learn more about The Archer Foundation for Hydrocephalus and to read more of Abigail’s story. And find the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram at @archershope.