A fire destroyed a Landisville home early Thursday morning and displaced a family of four.

Firefighters were called at 1:49 a.m. on Thursday to the residence at 135 Farm Lane in Landisville, according to East Hempfield Fire Chief John Kottmyer. The home is on the block between Elizabeth Street and Hempfield Avenue. The four residents of the home were out of the house with their dog by the time firefighters arrived.

Kottmyer said the fire started on the house’s deck by a lit cigarette which spread from the deck up the back of the house. Some of the family members tried to put the fire out before getting everyone else out and calling 911.

Paramedics assessed a woman who fell on her way out of the house and hit her head, Kottmyer said. There were no injuries from the fire.

Kottmyer described the house as a total loss following the fire.