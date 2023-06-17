Landis Place on King, a new $28 million 55-plus apartment building in downtown Lancaster, officially opened to the public Friday. The building replaced Rendezvous Steak Shop, which relatives of the shop’s original owners plan to reopen inside Landis Place later this summer. Forty-five of the 79 apartments are leased, including 10 units that are subsidized affordable housing. Residents began moving in last month. The remaining apartment units have rents between $1,540 and $2,760 per month. The building includes a green roof, which helps limit stormwater runoff. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness room and library. It’s the second downtown development for Landis Quality Living, a division of retirement housing nonprofit Landis Communities. It also owns Steeple View Lofts on Water Street.