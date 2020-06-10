For nine minutes last Friday, about 80 Landis Homes residents stood in silence in honor of George Floyd.

The residents of the retirement community hosted a silent vigil to not only show tribute to Floyd, who was killed while in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis, but to show support for the hundreds of protesters in Lancaster city, the home said on its Facebook page.

The event was spurred when residents heard that clergy across the county were holding a silent vigil at Penn Square. Larry Guengerich, director of organizational communications & church relations, said the vigil was "completely resident-driven and resident-led."

"The purpose was to silently express anguish about what is currently happening in our country, in solidarity with those who were gathering in Lancaster," resident Ken Langeman said, according to the Facebook post. Langeman came up with the idea to host the vigil at Landis Homes.

Due to COVID-19, residents are discouraged from leaving the retirement community unless it's necessary, and so residents found a way to show their solidarity without putting themselves or neighbors at risk. Residents who attended the vigil were asked to social distance themselves and wear masks, the a post on the retirement community's Facebook page said.

Residents also signed a card for Floyd's family.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Resident Don Tyrrell said he joined the vigil because he's seen "equality, life liberty and freedom" being "ignored, reviled and cast aside." Tyrrell added that he's "walked in sympathy" with Martin Luther King Jr. and attended sit-ins to end the Vietnam War.

"Well, the war in Vietnam ended," Tyrrell said. "But racism, conscious or unconscious, active or passive, whether with intent or out of ignorance, continues to plague our country and our world."