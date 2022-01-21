A delay in wrapping up the purchase of a 78-acre Lancaster Township farm has pushed back work on the design of the new Lancaster County prison, county commissioners said at a Thursday Prison Board meeting.

County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said in December he would give a presentation in January about the county’s next steps in creating a new prison design committee, but he and County Commissioner Josh Parsons on Thursday said that will happen later, now that the closing of the land purchase is delayed.

Last month, D’Agostino said the purchase would likely close by the end of December or early this month.

“I don't know what the timeline is for that yet,” Parsons said at the Thursday prison board.

The board of commissioners still needs to approve a final motion from the county solicitor to carry out the closing of the $3 million purchase of the 78-acre property off Route 222 in Lancaster Township, D’Agostino said at the Thursday prison board meeting.

“We’ve had a couple loose ends to tie up, so we’re just buttoning that up before we bring it to the board of commissioners and the prison board,” D’Agostino said at the meeting Thursday. Those loose ends involved documentation to finish sale and scheduling issues, he said.

Randy Kreider, a member of the family that is selling their property to the county, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the sale process is going well, and that the two sides are “making dates line up that works best for all parties,” he said in a text message.

The two sides are working out “small details about agricultural rights until construction,” Kreider said. The family has farmed tomatoes, corn and soy on the property for years.

D’Agostino repeated a pledge at the Thursday Prison Board meeting to discuss the formation of a new design committee at public meetings and take public input.

That committee may include some residents, D’Agostino said last year.

A month ago, county officials cleared a key hurdle in the effort to build a new prison, when Lancaster Township supervisors approved zoning changes to allow a correctional facility to operate on the farm.

The zoning change was the last unmet condition of the sale agreement between the county and the Kreider family, the current owners of the peninsula carved out by the Conestoga River.

While the formation of a design committee may be on the horizon, actual construction of a new prison is still a couple years away.

“It’s not next year that we’ll see a shovel in the ground, probably not the next year after, but maybe the year after that,” D’Agostino said in December.