Lancaster city's Land Bank Authority has decided to bank its first land, voting at its meeting this month to buy a vacant home on Howard Avenue.

The authority also approved a protocol for partnering with nonprofits that focus on housing.

The row home at 530 Howard Ave. was condemned in April after numerous code violations were found. It’s the sole city property in the county’s upcoming judicial tax sale, solicitor Frank Mincarelli told the authority's board.

“It’s severely tax-delinquent,” he said, with back taxes from 2001 onward totaling $16,900.

The county holds two types of tax sale each year. At a tax upset sale, back taxes must be paid; properties remaining unsold move to the judicial sale. At that point, the taxes are written off and the property sold to the highest bidder.

Before that happens, however, the Land Bank is entitled to negotiate with the Tax Claim Bureau. The bureau estimates the expenses it incurred for 530 Howard Ave. at $3,355 and is willing to sell it to the Land Bank at that price, Mincarelli said.

The property’s assessment is $57,300, according to county records.

The house was already vacant when it was condemned, said Marisol Torres, city housing and economic development administrator. Its owner has relocated out of state, she said.

Although the Land Bank doesn’t have full information on the property or a plan for the site, the board decided the acquisition nonetheless makes sense.

Howard Avenue is part of the city’s “Love Your Block” program, a community-building initiative providing “mini-grants” for cleanups and other projects. It’s supervised by Milzy Carrasco, city director of neighborhood engagement.

Fixing up 530 Howard Ave. “could elevate the block,” Carrasco said.

Planning for partnership

The arrangement with nonprofit partners that the board finalized Tuesday has been under discussion for several months.

The nonprofits would work together to decide which of them would take on a particular site. After renovation, some properties would be sold to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, while others would be rented to low-income households.

In both cases, the Land Bank would be reimbursed for its costs. For houses the nonprofits sell, the nonprofit and the Land Bank would split any proceeds above costs.

City resident and activist Tammy Rojas told the board she’s concerned the arrangement will promote gentrification.

Rojas is an organizer with the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee, part of the grassroots group Put People First! PA.

City and nonprofit revitalization efforts are making neighborhoods more attractive to house-flippers, she said, and that in turn has pushed poor people out of the city.

“Lancaster is no longer welcoming to the poor and dispossessed,” she said.

That’s exactly what the Land Bank is trying to counteract, board member Jason Wynne said. The agreement with the nonprofits includes affordability requirements: Homes can’t be rented to households earning more than 50% of average county income, or sold to households earning more than 80%.

Without that arrangement, the properties would end up in the hands of private developers eager to maximize the return on their investment.

“We’re not your enemy,” Wynne said. “We want to work with you.”

As approved Tuesday, the arrangement with the nonprofits is nonbinding. The solicitor said he’ll draft a binding agreement with the same terms for board consideration in August.

The redevelopment authority was planning to consider a related initiative Tuesday but chose to table the matter until August.

The proposal would allow nonprofits to convert eligible properties acquired from the authority into affordable multifamily rentals, provided certain conditions are met.

The two boards are interrelated. The Land Bank’s board consists of the five-member authority board, plus two additional people.