Water has reportedly been out at YTI Career Institute in Lancaster, and officials aren’t clear what caused the outage or how long it will last.

“We have zero idea of when it will be back on or what happened,” said Peter Hess, a representative from the school.

Hess said the outage started on July 18. Officials with Lancaster City Water investigated the school at 3050 Hempland Road and dug up a section of the school’s parking lot, but weren’t able to determine the cause.

"They had explained to us that they weren't sure what the situation was, where it was, how it started, what's going on, or even how to fix it," Hess said.

As of Friday, Hess said school officials have not heard an update from the water company. He said he was told by the water company that someone would be coming from Harrisburg with specialized equipment to check, but he has not heard any other details on when that might happen.

“When it initially happened, it's not necessarily out of the realm for the water to run brown, especially on a Monday morning where a company would be doing some work down the road, so we didn't really think anything of it,” Hess said. “We were able to kick that class and then at some point, we realized that the water supply basically stopped. It just had whatever was in the pipes I guess.”

As a result of the outage, Hess said the school is looking into the possibility of having a water supply company supply the school with bulk water until repairs are made.

Requests for comment from the Lancaster City Water Company were not immediately returned.