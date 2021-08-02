The Lancaster County community will get an opportunity to welcome back a homegrown Olympian on Wednesday evening.

Casey Kaufhold, the 17-year-old archery wunderkind who recently placed 17th in individual archery competition at the Tokyo games, will be honored with a ceremony featuring speakers from Conestoga Valley School District, an onstage interview, and a short ride on a fire engine from Lafayette Fire Company.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Conestoga Valley High School outside of Rill Auditorium. Admission to the ceremony is free and Kaufhold will be on hand until 7:30 p.m. for photos.

"I think I'll be on a fire engine...I'm really excited," Kaufhold says over the phone. "I've seen fire engines up close, but I've never been on one, so it should be interesting. First time for everything!"

Kaufhold beat Spain's Ines de Velasco in the round of 64 before falling in her next match and being eliminated by Japan's Ren Hawakaya. Previously, the Conestoga Valley High School student was part of the U.S. women's team that reached the quarterfinals before losing to Russia.