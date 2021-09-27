Lancaster County Olympian archer Casey Kaufhold won a silver medal at the World Archery Championships on Sunday, the first for an American woman in 33 years, according to a report by ABC27.

The 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School senior came in second, losing 6-0 to Korea’s Jang Minhee in the women’s recurve finals at the international competition held in Yankton, South Dakota, ABC27 said.

Kaufhold also upset Korea’s An San, the Olympic gold medalist, in the semifinals Sunday by a score of 6-2.

Kaufhold is coming off her first Olympic appearance, where she finished 17th in recurve archery in the games held in Tokyo. Sunday’s contest was Kaufhold’s first world championship final appearance.

Kaufhold broke the under-21 world record in the 72-arrow, 70-meter qualification round in the Olympic Trials earlier this year, according to the report. She was the first junior to shoot higher than 680, obtaining a score of 682 out of 720 points.