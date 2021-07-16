Lancaster city said ahead of the July 4 holiday that it had a no-tolerance policy for illegal use of fireworks and that police would be stepping up patrols.

But that policy resulted in just a single citation being issued by city police over the holiday weekend.

The city took 140 reports from midnight July 2 to midnight July 5. That does not necessarily equate to 140 separate incidents, because 911 dispatchers can take multiple calls about one incident and turn it into one call dispatched, according to police spokesman Glenn Stoltzfoos.

One woman wrote to LNP | LancasterOnline after reading about the city’s problems with fireworks in the July 4 Lancaster Watchdog column:

“The city has a ‘no tolerance’ policy? Really? We were in a war zone for over six hours Saturday night. Never heard a single police siren. As I write this on Sunday, we're entering our fourth hour, with no end in sight. And, yes, I called the number you suggested and added my name to the growing complaints. Wonder what a ‘tolerance policy’ would look like!”

Stoltzfoos noted — as have police officials in other municipalities — that police officers have to be able to catch a person to cite them.

West Hempfield Township Chief Lisa Leyden said police either have to see a person violating fireworks ordinances or have a reliable witness willing to come to court and identify the person.

Not surprisingly, citations are rare, based on a sampling of municipalities after the holiday weekend.

Leyden said her township had 17 complaints and issued no citations.

Northern Lancaster Regional Police had 25 complaints over the weekend and no citations. Nine of the complaints made to the agency were from East Petersburg, seven from Warwick Township, six from Penn Township and three from Clay Township.

West Lampeter Township had 10 complaints and no citations.

In Lititz Borough, which is well-known for its professional fireworks display, police issued one citation to a person using illegal fireworks and had 10 complaints.

Treasa Boyle, 36, of Lititz, has already pleaded guilty and paid a $50 fine and another $93 in court costs, according to court records. She was charged with a summary offense after an officer saw fountain-style fireworks being set off in the 100 block of North Locust Street around 10:19 p.m. July 4 and later learned Boyle had set them off.

In Lancaster, Scott Allen Murphy, 47, was issued a summary citation for shooting off fireworks on the sidewalk in front of residences in the 100 block of Mary Street about 9:28 p.m. July 3. He faces a $100 fine along with $93 in court costs.

Murphy, who was named “neighbor of the month” by the city in February 2019, lives on the block and said he was stunned when he was cited and intends to fight it.

Murphy said he specifically got the fireworks from the novelty section of Keystone Fireworks to entertain his young son and bought only the types of fireworks not restricted by city ordinance.

“Being someone who respects the law and also living in an area with 100-year-old homes, I'm not doing any of those consumer-grade ones,” he said. What he bought, he said, “are literally toys for children.”

Murphy said he realizes police have a job to do and he agrees consumer-grade fireworks have no place in the city, but he also questioned enforcement. On Sunday, July 4, he said he saw a police vehicle driving on another street pass by a shower of sparks created by aerial fireworks. He said the night sounded like the U.S. invasion of Baghdad.

Besides police response, firefighters also end up dealing with fireworks problems.

In Lancaster, firefighters were called 47 times, including for two trash fires and a brush fire, according to fire Chief Scott Little.

In Lititz, three trash cans caught on fire in Lititz Springs Park because of fireworks, police Chief Kerry Nye said.

Lancaster and other cities saw fireworks problems rise after state law was changed in 2017 to allow the sale of consumer-grade fireworks. While they’d like to see that law repealed, the effort looks to be a dud.

State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, who wrote the 2017 law, told PennLive earlier this month it won’t be repealed.

“We’re not going to repeal it,” Yaw said. “Get over it.”