The mass vaccination site scheduled to open in March and capable of administering 6,000 shots a day could be the answer for the thousands of Lancaster County residents who continue to struggle to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

But there’s one big problem: Current vaccine supply can’t support it.

On average, the county’s total vaccine allocation for the first nine weeks that the vaccine has been available hovered just below 6,000 doses a week — peaking at 10,200 doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine delivered between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29.

Weeks 10 and 11 of vaccine distribution were disrupted by severe winter weather, resulting in just 200 doses total being delivered to health providers in the county last week.

The county’s mass vaccination clinic, to be located at the former Bon-Ton at Park City Center, is scheduled to launch in mid-March. But local officials say they are unsure if the Pennsylvania Department of Health will deliver enough vaccine in time for the launch and deliver a consistent supply over the five months the site is expected to remain open.

“I can say that, personally, I am still concerned about getting the needed allocation,” said Josh Parsons, chair of the Lancaster County Commissioners.

Still, he said, opening a high-capacity vaccination clinic in the center of the county makes the most sense.

“I continue to believe this is a better model than the state’s current fragmented rollout model, and that having one center with one sign up system will alleviate much of the public frustration,” Parsons said.

And no matter how many doses the county receives, officials say they won’t wait to open the Bon-Ton clinic.

“Our plan will be to start slowly with a few hundred appointments per day,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief medical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which will operate the vaccination site.

‘Extremely limited’ vaccine supply

Both Parsons and Ripchinski said they're hopeful the promised increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government will translate to more doses flowing into the county.

The state has already seen an increase in its weekly allocation from the federal government — 225,890 first doses were delivered to the state this week, about 42,000 doses more than the week before and 50,000 more than two weeks ago.

Even with the increases from the federal government, the state health department hasn’t signaled when Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site will get the supply it needs to reach 6,000 people a day.

When asked at a press conference Friday if mass vaccination sites are realistic right now based on the state’s limited supply, Lindsey Mauldin, a senior adviser to the state health department, was cautious in her answer.

“I want to be careful (not) to overpromise,” she said. “As I’ve said, the vaccine supply has been extremely limited — we work with our partners at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and then our county EMAs to identify where we can allocate vaccines and where it might make sense to set-up those vaccine sites.”

No one-size-fits-all solution’

Meanwhile, the state says mass vaccination sites are an integral part of plans to widely administer the COVID-19 vaccines. But the health department hasn’t announced where its mass vaccine sites will be located or when they will be launched. Barry Ciccocioppo, department spokesman, said Friday that “it’s too early to discuss specific locations or regions.”

The goal of 6,000 doses per day puts Lancaster’s planned clinic at the same level as federally run vaccine clinics in larger cities. For example, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is launching a mass vaccination clinic that can vaccinate 6,000 people per day at Philadelphia’s convention center on Wednesday, one of 441 federally supported community vaccination centers throughout the country.

Currently, state officials are concentrating on supporting smaller community vaccination clinics in areas that are not served by large health systems, said Maggi Barton, a state health department spokeswoman. The smaller clinics reach communities that are medically underserved, she added.

“We know that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to vaccination clinics in a state as diverse as Pennsylvania, and we are working closely with other state and federal agencies to provide as much support as possible to our local partners,” Barton said.

If providers in a community receive enough doses through the state’s allocation process to open a vaccine clinic, “we welcome the efforts to get vaccines into the arms of Pennsylvanians,” she said.

Vaccine allocation system questioned

Last week, the state released an order announcing that the number of total providers receiving doses will gradually fall from 1,700 to 300 over the next few weeks. The change is to temporarily funnel doses to larger providers that can get the vaccine quickly into arms, according to the health department.

The order doesn’t impact the state’s focus on smaller vaccine clinics, Ciccocioppo said.

“These are two separate issues. The small community vaccination clinics were established to provide vaccination opportunities for health care works and people in phase 1A in areas considered vaccine desserts, meaning there were not vaccination opportunities,” he said. “Providing vaccine in those settings is unrelated to the Feb. 12 order to drive more vaccine to providers who can get more vaccine out quickly while meeting the provisions of the order.”

Meanwhile, the fairness of the state’s vaccine allocation system has been called into question by lawmakers and providers across the state.

An LNP | LancasterOnline analysis published earlier this month found Lancaster and its surrounding five counties received 33,000 fewer doses in the first seven weeks of the vaccine rollout. The southcentral counties received fewer doses than Lehigh and its surrounding five counties, which have 400,000 fewer people.

When questioned during a press conference Friday about how the state determines dose allocations, Mauldin listed several factors.

“I think at this point we’re trying to vaccinate our most vulnerable, and at this point, again, that includes the population over 65, and of course we’re looking at the cases and death data as well,” she responded.

As for Lancaster’s ambitious vaccine site, officials say they’ll keep working to secure as many doses as they can.

“If supplies from the government are lower than expected, we will seek out all available options in an attempt to mitigate any shortfalls,” Ripchinski said. “We are committed to doing everything we can to make this vaccination center a viable resource for our community.”

