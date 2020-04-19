iTrain Studios in Lancaster is doing its part to help their members continue to achieve their fitness goals despite being under a stay-at-home order.

Along with the several workouts being offered every day online for iTrain members, owner Wayne Mutua has put together a special offer for new members.

To make his workouts more accessible during this trying time, Wayne is offering a seven day free trial for the iTrain mobile app starting Monday, April 20. The first free workout will be streamed at 1 p.m., with the setup and testing starting at noon.

The workout will be a live 'Lion Full-body burner,' which is a full body workout designed to keep you mobile and agile while utilizing body weight, dumbbells and household items.

Regardless of your fitness level, Wayne encourages you to sign up and get active.

For more information, visit the iTrain Studios website.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles