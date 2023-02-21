Lancaster city residents at a special meeting in the city’s northeast quadrant Tuesday appeared ready to move forward with a home rule study commission this spring with the hopes that an alternate form of governance could bring about some alleviation of property tax burdens.

The meeting at Ebenezer Baptist Church on North Lime Street was the first of five Mayor Danene Sorace has planned as a way to educate the public on home rule ahead of a ballot question that will appear on the May primary election. Two weeks ago, City Council passed a measure that would let people vote on whether to establish a home rule study commission that would examine Lancaster’s current form of government and whether a home rule charter would be beneficial.

Sorace presented an overview of home rule and the study commission Tuesday but spent a majority of her time highlighting the city’s financial situation. A graph showed the city’s revenue dropping lower every year as a result of budget deficits. Sorace estimated the city would need to lay off dozens of city employees or raise property taxes by 30% in the next few years to maintain the current level of services.

A home rule charter, she said, could offer a solution by granting the city more self-governance. Right now, Lancaster property taxes are the ones the city can control and are its main source of revenue, while others are limited by state-mandated caps that have already been met.

“I am suggesting to you that a system that was established in 1965 is not working for us anymore,” Sorace said. “I’m encouraging voters to vote ‘yes’ on May 16 to let the study commission do its work — independent of me and independent of council — and let’s see what we learn together.”

If approved in May, the study commission would not mean a home rule charter is established. The commission would conduct a nine-month study to decide whether to recommend creating a home rule charter. If it does, the commission will draft a charter that ultimately will be given to voters to approve or not.

The mayor announced her hope to move the city to a home rule charter on Jan. 26 during the annual State of the City address. Lancaster needs alternative methods to raise revenue, Sorace said, so the city is less reliant on property taxes.

Instead, Sorace believes the city should lean more into the earned income tax, which is based on a person’s salary. It’s a more equitable way of funding the city’s services, she said.

While a home rule charter could make it possible for Lancaster to expand its rules on taxing, Sorace noted the city would still be limited by state laws. For example, the city would not be able to use a home rule charter to levy taxes against anyone who does not live in the city.

A crowd of roughly 40 residents seemed agreeable to Sorace’s proposal to establish a study commission to learn more — especially if it could offer a solution for increasing property taxes facing property owners and renters alike.

As a landlord in the city, Dan Moyer said property taxes are his biggest burden. He said he’s had to continue to raise his tenants’ rents to combat rising property tax rates. A renter, Kathleen Sullivan, said her landlord is selling her building now because of increasing tax rates, and now she has to find a new home.

“I have to keep raising the rents, and people can’t afford to live in the properties anymore,” Moyer said. “It’s got to stop.”

Commission members

While not mandatory for ballot eligibility, Sorace invited study commission candidates to each of the five meetings to offer them an opportunity to meet the public and gather nomination signatures. At least 14 candidates came to Tuesday’s meeting and spoke on their interest to join the commission before passing around clipboards to obtain signatures.

All candidates must have 200 signatures from registered city voters to appear on the ballot. People can sign up to nine petitions, which is the number of seats available for the study commission. In May, residents also will vote on who they want to serve on the commission.

Most candidates spoke of their interest in learning more about home rule. Barry Russell said he’s excited about the opportunity to work on a nonpartisan commission to learn about city government and exchange ideas.

Others expressed their love for Lancaster and their commitment to making a change at a local level. Darlene Byrd said she would use her position on the home rule commission to find necessary solutions that would benefit the entire city.

“I realize things cannot continue to go on the way they are,” Byrd said.

So far, enough candidates have shown interest in running to create a full study commission. The following candidates have announced their intention to run. Only the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot, as the commission is a nonpartisan body.

Andrew Marshall, city resident, independent

Tony Dastra, former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant, third party

Darlene Byrd, city resident, Democrat

Lisa Colon, county controller, Republican

Ted Darcus, former City Council member, Republican

Dena Maounis, former City Council candidate, Republican

Carl Feldman, city resident, Democrat

Elizabeth Elias, former City Council candidate, Republican

Amy Ruffo, former Lancaster County commissioner applicant, Democrat

Barry Russell, city resident, Democrat

Barbara Wilson, executive director of the Lancaster City Housing Authority and former City Council member, Democrat

Jose Lopez, president of the Spanish American Civic Association, Democrat

Marshall Miller, Lancaster City Democratic Committee chair, Democrat

Peter Barber, city resident, Democrat

Ezra Rothman, city resident, no affiliation

John McGrann, city resident, Democrat

Wes Farmer, city resident, Republican

John Gouveia, former Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Democrat

Brian Adams, city resident, no party found

Maxine Cook, city resident, Democrat

Michael Rowen, city resident, Democrat

Former Mayor Rick Gray previously expressed interest in serving on the committee, though Tuesday said he will no longer seek election, citing a lack of time. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, study commission members spend an average of 10 hours per week on commission work.

“Due to my current involvement on numerous boards and personal plans, I don’t feel I will have the time to properly address the issues raised by the home rule study,” Gray said in an emailed statement.

Gray had been approached by Sorace to consider running for the commission before she announced her intention to start the home rule process.

Anyone who is a registered voter in the city is eligible to run for the commission. Along with 200 signatures, candidates are required to submit a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense to the Lancaster County Board of Elections before 5 p.m. on March 7. Paperwork can be found at the county government building at 150 N. Queen St. or on the county’s website.

Elected officials are eligible to run, but most City Council members have said they do not intend to serve on the commission.

The next home rule meeting, in the city’s southeast, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St. Amber Strazzo, Lancaster city communications manager, said meetings will not be livestreamed but the city plans to post recordings online. All meetings are expected to follow the same format with a presentation by Sorace, a Q&A with residents and time to sign nomination papers.

Home Rule Timeline Feb. 1: Lancaster City Council holds its first meeting to discuss home rule. Feb. 6: Council decides whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. Feb 14: The Lancaster County Board of Elections must receive the city’s home rule ballot question for it to be included in the May primary. Feb. 21: First neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St. The public will be able to learn about home rule and commission candidates can gather signatures. Feb. 23: Second neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St. Feb. 27: Third neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St. March 1: Fourth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 Fremont St. March 2: Fifth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road. March 5: Official notary event at Lancaster City Hall for all study commission candidates. Nomination papers must be notarized to be accepted. March 7: Candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. February through May: Mayor Danene Sorace says she will hold events to educate the public about home rule. May 16: Voters decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule for another five years. Getting started: Study commission members are sworn in 10 days after election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of taking their oath. February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved. October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public. Nov. 5: Voters decide during the general election whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election. January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted.