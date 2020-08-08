Like the 2020 presidential election campaigns have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lancaster County’s elected delegates are preparing to participate in the presidential conventions virtually.

The delegates - who were elected to represent the county's choice for president along with the rest of the state - will no longer travel to the upcoming conventions, as they had initially hoped.

While many details about how delegates will actually get to participate are yet to be determined, here is what delegates are saying about their changed roles

Democratic National Convention, Aug. 17-20

Lancaster County’s five delegates have submitted their ballots in support of their candidate, instead of going to cast their votes in Milwaukee as originally planned. Former Vice President Joe Biden said this week he would not travel to Milwaukee to deliver his acceptance speech.

Bryan Hower, who is a teacher in the School District of Lancaster and a Biden delegate, said the convention has taken an uneventful turn in a very tumultuous year.

Lancaster's Democratic delegates Democratic National Convention Michael Maguire -- Biden

Bryan Hower -- Biden

Nelly Torres -- Sanders

Janet Diaz -- Biden

Martha Montes -- Biden

Hower said he’ll run again in the future to be a delegate, hopefully under different circumstances.

“It was on my bucket list to be a part of the experience, it’s really not what I had envisioned,” added Hower, who is one of 160 National Education Association members who are delegates. “But I’m still glad to be able to be a voice for the 11th District in whatever way it is now that it’s virtual.”

Delegates will participate in caucuses virtually and Hower said he will be watching the convention each day.

While a majority of Lancaster voters chose Biden as their candidate for president, only two Biden delegates ran to support him at the convention. Five candidates ran as delegates committed to supporting U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, although Sanders had already suspended his campaign prior to Pennsylvania’s primary election.

Because of the vacant delegate positions, the state Democratic party chose who would fill the seats. State Senate Democratic candidate and city councilwoman Janet Diaz and SoWe executive board member Martha Montes were both chosen by the state party to act as Biden delegates for Lancaster County. One Sanders delegate was elected: Nelly Torres, who could not be reached for comment.

Diaz said she was recommended by the Biden campaign to be a delegate earlier in the election cycle, but was unable to get enough signatures on top of her Senate candidacy signatures. She said she is glad to be representing the Latina vote, although the convention will be virtual.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We have all been doing this since March, it’s not gonna change,” Diaz said. “You just have to go with the flow and do the best job that you can.”

Diaz said voters are most concerned about health care due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. Biden is “rooting for affordable health care” and continuing the Affordable Care Act, she added.

Republican National Convention, Aug. 24-27

President Donald Trump initially moved most of the Republican National Convention from its original location of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, after North Carolina’s Democratic governor said the state could not guarantee that the convention arena could be used at full capacity.

Lancaster's Republican delegates Republican National Convention Commissioner Josh Parsons

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker

York County Prothonotary Allison Blew Alternate delegates Pennsylvania Young Republicans Vice Chair Jenna Geesey

New Holland Borough councilman Bryant Glick

Ephrata-area GOP Chair Glen Beiler Jr.

But with Florida’s coronavirus cases surging, Trump announced last month he would be canceling or downsizing much of the convention activities to protect public safety.

Because of this, only six Pennsylvania delegates from the state and national committees will be attending portions of the convention still set to take place in Charlotte. These members will carry votes by proxy for the rest of the at-large and elected delegates in support of Trump, including for state House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Peach Bottom) and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pennsylvania).

“While COVID-19 won’t allow for a traditional celebration or me to vote in-person at the Republican National Convention this year, I remain committed to re-electing President Donald J. Trump this November,” U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R., Lancaster) said in a statement, adding he had signed his delegate proxy to his former colleague Lou Barletta.

Smucker’s campaign manager said he would be participating in whatever virtual events are made available to delegates, although these are still yet to be determined.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said the delegates and alternate delegates had made arrangements to stay in Jacksonville, and those plans have since been canceled.

“I would’ve liked to go, but there’s many worse things to have happened in 2020,” Parsons said. “Our goal is to bring the county back and bring the country back.”

Parsons said there is a lot of energy in the county in support of Trump, visible at Vice President Mike Pence’s brief visit to the county last month.

“This president and this administration built an economy that was the best in a generation before COVID-19 and we need to do that again,” Parsons added.