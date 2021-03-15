You've likely noticed some changes to LancasterOnline. We made updates to the layout and style of the site to provide our readers with a better user experience on both desktop and mobile devices.

One of the changes you’ll notice right away is the reorganization of the home page and section fronts. This change has nearly doubled the amount of content on these pages, which means you’ll have even more headlines to browse and, if you’re looking for a specific story, it will be even easier to find.

You also will notice the removal of comments from our site. Our Opinion section serves as a platform for community members to discuss and debate shared concerns and solutions. This dialogue is vital to the health of our community. We encourage you to participate in the discussion created by our “letters to the editor” section. You can submit a letter to the editor by clicking here, and you can read letters submitted to us by clicking here. You also can join the conversation on our social media platforms.

These updates launched Monday, March 15, 2021. You can submit your feedback on the changes by clicking here. Please note, your experience using our mobile app and digital e-newspaper will remain the same.