The documented stories of people of Latino heritage, who for more than eight decades have been a part central Pennsylvania, will be the focus of a free presentation at LancasterHistory.

The presentation, “Dutchirican: A Latinx history of central Pennsylvania,” by Lebanon Valley College professors John Hinshaw and Ivette Guzman-Zavala, will be held April 20 at Lancaster History, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster Township. The event is open to the public. Attendees who are 18 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open and a reception begins at 5 p.m. The presentation, which will also be streamed, begins at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required for people attending in person and is available online at bit.ly/42xz5jr or by calling 717-392-4633. Virtual attendees must also register in advance at bit.ly/408TbPF to receive the Zoom link. Registration will close April 20 or when capacity is full. The recorded version of the presentation will be available at www.youtube.com/lancasterhistory after the event.

“There is a good connection between Puerto Ricans and the Mennonite people. Mennonites started traveling to Puerto Rico to do their alternative military service during World War II,” Hinshaw said. “That tradition continued in the coming years and by early ’50s there was a variety of connections between Mennonites and people from the mountain town of Aibonito,” said Hinshaw, a professor of history at LVC.

Through oral history interviews with area residents, Guzmán-Zavala, Hinshaw and their students have documented the stories of Latinx migrants who have come to central Pennsylvania, including the tomateros or tomato pickers who picked fruits and vegetables in the 1950s and more recent arrivals attracted by affordable housing.

While there have been Spanish speakers in central Pennsylvania dating back to the American Revolution, the area’s population saw an incremental growth during the 1940s when many Puerto Ricans came to Pennsylvania as temporary farm laborers, with some of them migrating to Lancaster County.

Today, more than 60,000 Lancaster County residents are Hispanic as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau – or about 11% of the county’s population – with about 23,000 calling Lancaster city home.

The tomateros’ work required skills. The seasonal workers had to be familiar with the agricultural industry and willing to perform hard labor. “But there are also elements of discrimination and exploitation. We will get into some of that history,” Hinshaw said.

Guzmán-Zavala, who is a professor of Spanish at the college, and Hinshaw will share the stories of these migrants, including their struggles with racism and the formation of communities that cross cultural lines.

LancasterHistory is a community-based, not-for-profit organization established to educate the public about the history of Lancaster County. Its venue features exhibits, galleries, an arboretum and tours of President James Buchanan’s Lancaster County home.