Planning policies and smart growth for Lancaster County will be the focus of a daylong conference March 31 at the Ware Center in downtown Lancaster.

“Lancaster2040: Thinking Beyond Boundaries” will bring together planning experts, nonprofit leaders, local government officials, and business and neighborhood leaders to discuss ways to overcome “the physical, political and ideological boundaries that too often threaten progress” in reaching large planning goals, according to a press release from organizers.

The event, which will include guest speakers and breakout discussions, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 42 N. Prince St. venue.

Lancaster-based housing nonprofit Tenfold and the Coalition for Smart Growth, a local civic group that champions dense and transit-friendly development as an antidote to sprawl and residential segregation, are partnering to present the conference.

Tickets are $45 through March 1 and can be purchased at places2040summit.com. After March 1, tickets will cost $65.

Professors, students and staff from Millersville University, an event sponsor, will moderate the conference sessions, according to a press release, and MU President Daniel Wubah will be the conference’s keynote speaker.

“This isn’t going to be the type of summit where attendees hear some good presentation, have lunch and go home,” said Joshua Druce, president of the Coalition for Smart Growth. “We want attendees leaving the Ware Center fired up about returning to their communities and getting to work.”

For more information, visit places2040summit.com.